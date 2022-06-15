Season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race premieres on Crave on July 14

Crave original, Canada’s Drag Race, will return for season three on July 14th at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Crave.

The latest episodes will see the return of familiar faces in the judges’ seats, followed by first-ever competitors from Saskatchewan and Newfoundland.

These queens are ready to spread their wings🐥#CanadasDragRace Season 3 takes flight Thursday July 14 at 9E, only on Crave. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Jsz1j5dLI3 — Crave (@CraveCanada) June 15, 2022

Queen of the north, Brooke Lynn Hytes, who also hosts Crave series 1 Queen 5 Queers, celebrity stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski, and Etalk senior correspondent Traci Melchor will return as judges.

Both guest judges and special guests will also make an appearance throughout the new season.

Like past seasons, 12 Canadian drag artists will go head-to-head to become Canada’s Next Drag Superstar and win a grand prize of $100,000.

New episodes of Canada’s Drag Race will be available on Crave every Thursday at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Canada’s Drag Race was produced by Blue Ant Productions, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.

Image Credit: Crave

Source: Crave, Bell Media