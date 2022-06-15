Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 was spotted on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 and 12GB of RAM.

The benchmarks showed that the device would sport a single-core score of 1,351 and a multi-core score of 3,808. To compare, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ featured a single-core score of 1213 and a multi-core score of 3447.

Samsung’s new device will feature the same 12GB of RAM as its predecessor but will offer a better chipset and more storage. The Snapdragon 888 that was in the Galaxy Fold 3 only resulted in a single-core score of 1,109 and a multi-core score of 3,185.

It’s worth noting that benchmarks don’t always translate to real-world experience.

Source: Geekbench Via: GSMArena