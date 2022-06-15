Instagram fixes repeating bug issue on its iOS Stories

Some users have reported experiencing issues with Instagram Stories on iOS where they’re forced to watch all of a contact’s stories more than once before they can view the new ones. I haven’t run into this problem myself, but there are several reports on Reddit regarding the issue.

However, the glitch should now be gone. Instagram released an update for the app in the iOS App Store that seems to have fixed the issue.

A Meta spokesperson told The Verge in an email that the company is “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories” and that it is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The fix comes alongside ‘version 239.1’ of Instagram’s iOS app.

Via: The Verge