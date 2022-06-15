Base level iPad Air supports Stage Manager despite not featuring memory swap

The plot thickens.

Apple has stated that iPadOS 16’s great-looking ‘Stage Manager’ multitasking feature won’t work on iPads that don’t feature its M1 chip because the functionality requires ‘memory swap.’

Memory swap allows the iPad’s internal storage to be used as virtual RAM when all of the tablet’s actual RAM is in use. However, it appears that the base-level iPad Air that only offers 64GB of internal storage won’t work with memory swap, likely because its internal storage just isn’t expansive enough. That said, Apple’s website indicates that the 64GB M1-powered iPad Air will still support Stage Manager.

In total, Apple says that Stage Manager can eat up as much as 16GB of internal storage as RAM.

Aside: TIL Virtual Memory Swap is only supported on iPad Air (M1) with 256GB of storage or higher. Stage Manager works on iPad Air (M1) at all storage sizes, so swap is not a critical dependency. Curious little tidbit of information pic.twitter.com/FPnklFay6c — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 14, 2022

On Apple’s website, the company says that memory swap requires a minimum of 128GB of RAM and the M1 chip. What’s unclear based on this information is how Apple can get Stage Manager up and running on the 64GB iPad Air if it doesn’t support memory swap?

Though there’s likely a lot of truth to Apple’s claim that Stage Manager requires the power of the M1 chip to operate, the tech giant probably could have gotten the feature up and running other more recent versions of the tablet that offer a nearly as powerful as the M1, and is gating the functionality behind its more recent tablets.

Stage Manager allows users to run up to eight apps simultaneously in resizable windows that can be layered.

Source: Apple, @stroughtonsmith Via: 9to5Mac