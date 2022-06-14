Stadia now let’s you try Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 for free

Google Stadia now offers timed access for full games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6.

Up to 26 active games are available through the Google game streaming platform’s ‘Click to Play Trials’ that don’t require you to create a Stadia account.

Below are all of Stadia’s timed-access titles:

Assassins’s Creed Valhalla (120 minutes)

Far Cry 6 (120 minutes)

Far Cry Primal (60 minutes)

Outriders (90 minutes)

Golf With Your Friends (30 minutes)

Lake (90 minutes)

Deliver Us the Moon (30 minutes)

The Falconeer (60 minutes)

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (30 minutes)

Through the Darkest of Times (30 minutes)

DEATHRUN TV (30 minutes)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers (60 minutes)

Cities: Skylines Stadia Edition (60 minutes)

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Exclusive Age (120 minutes)

GRIME (120 minutes)

HUMANKIND (120 minutes)

Little Nightmares Complete Edition (30 minutes)

MotoGP 21 (60 minutes)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (30 minutes)

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle (30 minutes)

Risk of Rain 2 (60 minutes)

SteamWorld Dig 2 (30 minutes)

Super Animal Royale (60 minutes)

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 (30 minutes)

World War Z: Aftermath (60 minutes)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (120 minutes)

To check out the free trials available, click the link.

Image credit: Google Stadia

Source: Google