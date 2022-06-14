Sony’s Walkman is making a pricey digital comeback

Sony has revealed new Walkman models with a rather hefty price, the Signature Series Walkman ‘NW-WM1ZM2’ and ‘NW-WM1AM2.’

Both MP3 players are designed for audiophiles and feature a five-inch 720p display, an upscaling algorithm that features CD-quality audio at 16-bit and 44/48kHz, Wi-Fi streaming, a USB-C port, up to 40 hours of battery life while playing 96kHz FLAC audio and Android compatibility.

There’s a difference in storage, pricing and design between the two devices, however.

The ZM2 features a gold-plated exterior and an oxygen-free copper chassis. The S-Master HX digital amp offers “fine-tuned” capacitors, thick Kimber Kable (to link to the headphone jack), gold reflow soldering to boost sound localization and 256GB of storage.

As for the less fancy AM2 model, it packs an aluminum alloy body with a resistant oxygen-free copper cable and 128GB of storage.

When it comes to the price, the glamorous ZM2 model will cost $3,700 USD (about $4,790 CAD), while the AM2 model costs $1,400 (around $1,812 CAD).

For more information on what both Walkman models have to offer, check out Sony’s website.

Image Credit: Sony

Sources: Sony Via: Engadget