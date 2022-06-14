Say goodbye to Pokémon Wave Hello

Google has removed the Pokémon Wave Hello app from the Play Store.

Pokémon Wave Hello launched alongside the Pixel 4 back in 2019 and used the Pixel 4’s Soli Motion Sense technology, which allowed users to wave at new generation-8 Pokémon, like Pikachu or Scorbunny.

It’s worth noting that is different than the Pokémon live wallpaper that’s available in the “Come Alive” section of the Google wallpaper app. The live wallpaper remains available on Pixel 4 and 4 XL devices.

As noted by 9to5Google, the app is no longer in the store. Pokémon Wave Hello was published under the Developed by Google account, which hosts AR Stickers.

