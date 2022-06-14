Overwatch 2’s second beta to arrive on June 28 on console

Activision Blizzard is releasing a new beta for Overwatch 2 on June 28th, following the game’s PVP beta for PC in April 2022.
The Overwatch 2 beta will launch on June 28th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Sign-ups for the beta will be available on June 16th, followed by more details on the game.
#Overwatch2 Beta begins June 28
🎮 PC & Console
👑 Junker Queen & a New Map
✋ Sign-Ups & more details coming June 16 pic.twitter.com/XPJOhfeVjE
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 14, 2022
In addition, the beta has teased two features: a new character called Junker Queen and a new map.
On October 4th, Overwatch 2 will be available “in early access” on PVP on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
Image credit: Activision Blizzard
Source: Activision Blizzard