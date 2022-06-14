fbpx
Overwatch 2’s second beta to arrive on June 28 on console

The free-to-play PVP beta is also available in October

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jun 14, 20225:48 PM EDT
Activision Blizzard is releasing a new beta for Overwatch 2 on June 28th, following the game’s PVP beta for PC in April 2022.

The Overwatch 2 beta will launch on June 28th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Sign-ups for the beta will be available on June 16th, followed by more details on the game.

In addition, the beta has teased two features: a new character called Junker Queen and a new map.

On October 4th, Overwatch 2 will be available “in early access” on PVP on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard

Source: Activision Blizzard

