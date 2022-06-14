iOS 16 allows you to delete more native apps than before

Back in 2016, Apple introduced the ability to delete stock apps with iOS 10, a feature that had long been available in prior Android smartphones. Since then, multiple native apps have gained deleteability support, including the Calculator, Apple Books, Maps, iTunes Store, Voice Memos and more.

Now, with iOS 16, the list is only getting bigger.

As first reported by 9to5Mac, Apple will now let iPhone users uninstall the Find My, Health and Clock apps. It’s worth noting that getting rid of these pre-installed apps will lead to the loss of some functionality.

For example, if you delete the Find My app, you won’t be able to locate your devices and accessories, however, features such as Find My Friends won’t be turned off.

Further, deleting the Clock app will disable you from checking the world clock, and setting alarms and timers. It’s worth noting that even if you delete the stock apps, they can easily be re-installed directly from the App Store, or you can replace them with third-party options.

iOS 16 is expected to be widely rolled out later this fall. Check out all the cool new features the operating system will offer here.

Image credit: 9to5Mac

Source: 9to5Mac