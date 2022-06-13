Here are all 700+ games included with the new PlayStation Plus in Canada

Sony’s all-new PlayStation Plus has launched in Canada.

While that branding is being retained, it’s actually a merger between the previous PlayStation Plus and Sony’s PlayStation Now game streaming service, with some additional perks. These include larger PS4 and PS5 game catalogues, older games (PS1/PS2/PSP/PS3) and time-limited game trials.

PlayStation is spreading out these benefits across three tiers. The first tier, ‘Essential,’ is the exact same as the previous PS Plus, so you only get a few free games per month, as well as the ‘PS Plus Collection‘ on PS5, cloud saves and, of course, online play.

Pricing for Essential is the same as the old PS Plus:

1 month — $11.99 CAD

3 months — $29.99

12 months — $69.99

The next two tiers, however, are quite different. Read on for a full breakdown of the hundreds of additional games that are offered with each:

PlayStation Plus Extra

PlayStation Plus Extra includes everything that Essential does, plus hundreds more PS4 and PS5 games. Pricing is as follows:

1 month — $17.99

3 months — $49.99

12 months — $114.99

It’s important to note that all of the below games are for PS4, unless otherwise stated. In some cases, games are offered on both PS4 and PS5, while others are only available on one of the two consoles. Therefore, we’ve made the distinction where applicable.

Here’s the full list of PS Plus Extra titles:

Absolver

Abzu

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

Alienation

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 and PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4 and PS5)

Astebreed

Avicii Invector

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4)

Balan Wonderworld (PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Car Mechanic Simulator

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4)

Cris Tales (PS5)

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL – The Game

Dead Cells

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round (PS4)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest 2

Death Squared

Death Stranding (PS4)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PS5)

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Detroit: Become Human

Descenders (PS4)

Desperados III

Destruction All-Stars (PS5)

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Doom

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Electronic Super Joy

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Everspace

Everybody’s Golf

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS4 and PS5)

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

Fighting Ex Layer – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fluster Cluck

Foreclosed (PS4 and PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

Gal Gunvolt Burst

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4 and PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4 and PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

God of War

Goosebumps: The Game

Gravity Rush 2

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Greedfall (PS4 and PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX

Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4 and PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4 and PS5)

Indivisible

inFamous First Light

inFamous Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

JumpJet Rex

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

Knack

Kona (PS4 and PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4 and PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4 and PS5)

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo’s Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4 and PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 and PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 and PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Masters of Anima

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4 and PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 and PS5)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4 and PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS4 and PS5)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4 and PS5)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4 and PS5)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rad Rodgers

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

Resogun

Relicta

Returnal (PS5)

Rez Infinite

Ride 4 (PS4 and PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-Type Final 2

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4 and PS5)

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4 and PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tearaway Unfolded

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Artful Escape (PS4 and PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council – The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Last Guardian

The Lego Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4)

Tour de France 2021 (PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Tron Run/r

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warriors All-Stars

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4 and PS5)

Werewolves Within

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

Whispering Willows

Wolfenstein: The New Order

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 and PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4 and PS5)

Wytchwood (PS4 and PS5)

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Zombi

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

2Dark

428: Shibuya Scramble

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

PlayStation Plus Premium

Finally, there’s PlayStation Plus Premium, which offers all of the benefits of Essential and Extra, as well as:

“Up to 340 additional games,” including PS3 titles available via cloud streaming and classic games from the PlayStation, PlayStation 2 and PSP generations

Cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers

Time-limited game trials

Here’s Premium pricing:

1 month — $21.99

3 months — $59.99

12 months — $139.99

Since PS Plus Premium includes games from several generations, we’ll divide them accordingly. Note that some — but not all — games can be purchased individually on top of being offered through PS Plus. As well, some titles will have enhanced performance via emulation and increased speed and save anywhere options.

Original PlayStation

Ape Escape (PS4 and PS5)

Ape Escape 2 (PS4)

Disney/Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! (PS4 and PS5)

Hot Shots Golf (PS4 and PS5)

Hot Shots Tennis (PS4)

Intelligent Qube (PS4 and PS5)

Jumping Flash! (PS4 and PS5)

Mr. Driller (PS4 and PS5)

Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey (PS4 and PS5)

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS4 and PS5)

Syphon Filter (PS4 and PS5)

Tekken 2 (PS4 and PS5)

Wild Arms (PS4 and PS5)

Wild Arms 3 (PS4)

Worms Armageddon (PS4 and PS5)

Worms World Party (PS4 and PS5)

PlayStation 2

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (PS4)

Dark Cloud (PS4)

Dark Cloud 2 (PS4)

Fantavision (PS4)

Jak and Daxter (PS4)

Jak II (PS4)

Jak 3 (PS4)

Jak X: Combat Racing (PS4)

Kinetica (PS4)

The Mark of Kri (PS4)

Okage: Shadow King (PS4)

Primal (PS4)

Red Faction (PS4)

Red Faction II (PS4)

Rise of the Kasai (PS4)

Rogue Galaxy (PS4)

Siren (PS4)

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (PS4)

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter (PS4)

Star Wars: Racer Revenge (PS4)

War of the Monsters (PS4)

PlayStation Portable

Echochrome (PS4 and PS5)

PlayStation 3

Air Conflicts Vietnam

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die

Alone in the Dark

Anarchy Rush Hour

Anna

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua Panic

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3: Love Ma

Armageddon Riders

Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Asura’s Wrath

Atelier Ayesha

Atelier Escha & Logy

Atelier Rorona

Atelier Shallie – Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Bang Bang Racing

Batman Arkham Origins

Battle Fantasia

Battle of Tiles EX

Battle Princess of Arcadia

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Big Sky Infinity

Bionic Commando Rearmed

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

Bit.Trip Runner 2

Black Knight Sword

Bladestrom Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

Blazblue: Calamity Trigger

Blood Knights

Brink

Burn, Zombie Burn

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Disney’s Cars 2

Disney’s Cars: Mater-National Championship

Disney’s Cars: Race O Rama

Castlevania Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania Lord of Shadow HD

Cel Damage

Champion Jockey

Chime Super Delyxe

Class of Heroes 2

Comet Crash

Crash Commando

Critter Crunch

Cuboid

Dark Sector

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Dark Void

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior The Game

Dead or Alive 5

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Death Track Ressurection

Deception IV Blood Ties

Deception IV The Nightmare princess

Derrick the Death Fin

.detuned

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Colleciton

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney’s Bolt

Disney’s Brave

Disney’s G-Force

Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Disney Universe

Dive Kick

Doc Clock

Dogfight 1942

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Extreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Extreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

Echocrome PS3

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Ethan Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout New Vegas

F.E.A.R.

Final Exam

Final Fight Double Impact

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

Ghostbusters Sanctum of Slime

God of War Ascension

God of War

God of War 2

Go! Sports Sky

Greg Hasting’s Paintball 2

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamster Ball

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip

Hoard

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hunted: The Demon’s Forge

Hustle Kings

Ibb & Obb

Ico

inFamous

inFamous 2

inFamous 2: Festival of Blood

Injustice Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine

Joe Danger 2

Judge Dee: The City God Case

Karateki

Knytt underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Led and Gold

Legasista

Lego Batman

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Lego Indiana Jones

Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

Lego Pirate of the Caribbean

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars

Linger in Shadows

LocoRoco: Cocoreccho

Lost Planet

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Magic Orbz

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Mamorukun Curse

Mars: War Logs

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Motorstorm Apocalypse

Motorstorm RC Complete

MX vs ATV Alive

Reflect MX vs ATV

MX vs ATV Untamed

Narco Terror

Ninja Gaiden 3

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden 2

Nobunaga’s Ambition

Numblast

Okabu

Papa & Yo

Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 1

Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 2

Pid

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planet Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3

Proteus

Puppeteer

Puzzle Agent

Quantum Theory

Rag Doll Kung Fu

Rage

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV Overkill

Rain

Disney’s Rataouille

Ratchet & Clank All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in time

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank Into the Nexus

Raw

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction Battlegrounds

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicle: One Against All

Resident Evil 4 HD

Resident Evil 5 Gold

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retrograde

Ricochet HD

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rocket Knight

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

R Type Dimensions

Sacred 3: Gold Edition

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Sam and Max Beyond Space and Time

Sam and Max The Devil’s Playhouse

Samurai Warriors 4

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Shatter

Sid Meier‘s Civilization Revolution

Siren: Blood Curse

Skull Girls Encore

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Sky Drift

Sky Fighter

Slender The Arrival

Smash Cards

Snake Ball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldier X 2

Soldier X

Space Ace

Spelunker HD

Split/Second

Star Drone

Star Raiders

Starwhal

Street Fighter 3: Third Strike

Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix

Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People

Syberia

About a Blob

Mutant Blobs Attack

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness 2

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Guided Fate: Paradox

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Under Garden

Thunder Wolves

Tokyo Jungle

Toy Home

Toy Story Mania

Trash Panic

Trinity Souls of ZillO’ll

Disney’s Tron

Truck Racer

Urban Trial Freestyle

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

Voodoo Chronicles

Wakeboarding HD

Warlords

Warriors Legends of Troy

Warriors 3 Orochi

When Vikings Attack

White Knight Chronicles: International Edition

XBlaze Code: Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaira: Ninja Gaiden

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball

Zombie Tycoon 2

Game trials

Select games will offer trials that allow you to sample the entire game for a limited time. Trials will usually be around two hours, but some may run shorter, while others can go longer. However, the timer will only run while you’re actually playing the game.

Save data and trophy progress will be retained, so you can resume where you left off should you decide to purchase any of these games. See below for the full list of demos at launch:

Biomutant (PS4) — two hours

The Cruel King and the Great Hero (PS4) — two hours

Crusader Kings III (PS5) — three hours

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/PS5) — five hours

Elex II (PS4/PS5) — two hours

Farming Simulator 22 (PS4/PS5) — three hours

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5) — five hours

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5) — two hours

Lego City Undercover (PS4) — two hours

MotoGP 22 (PS4/PS5) — two hours

OlliOlli World (PS4/PS5) — one hour

SpellForce III Reforced (PS5) — two hours

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition (PS4/PS5) — two hours

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) — two hours

WWE 2K22 (PS5) — two hours

Going forward, PlayStation says new PS Plus Essential titles (PS4 and PS5) will be added on the first Tuesday of every month, as per usual. On top of that, games will be added to the Extra and Premium plans “in the middle of each month,” although the exact number of new titles will vary per month.

What do you think of this launch catalogue for PS Plus? Is it what you were hoping for? Which games would you like to see added? Let us know in the comments.

