Here’s how to watch the Stanley Cup final in Canada

The Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning is set to kick off on Wednesday, June 15th, with both the teams looking to bring home the cup for the third time.

In Canada, the games would be broadcasted live on Sportsnet Now, CBC and TVA Sports, alongside all the latest NHL news across sportsnet.ca, the Sportsnet App and Sportsnet’s YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels.

Check out the game schedule below:

Wednesday, June 15: Lightning at Avalanche, 8pm ET/5pm PT

Saturday, June 18: Lightning at Avalanche, 8pm ET/5pm PT

Monday, June 20: Avalanche at Lightning, 8pm ET/5pm PT

Wednesday, June 22: Avalanche at Lightning, 8pm ET/5pm PT

Friday, June 24: Lightning at Avalanche, 8pm ET/5pm PT

Sunday, June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8pm ET/5pm PT

Tuesday, June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8pm ET/5pm PT

You can catch all the action on Sportsnet’s SN Now, which offers a monthly subscription for $14.99, and gives you access to stream the NHL, MLB, NBA and more. Alternatively, Sportsnet Now is available through select TV service providers, including Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Bell, Source, Cogeco and SaskTel. Simply head to the SN Now website and click on “Sign in with your TV Provider.” Select your specific TV provider and log in with your credentials to access SN Now at no extra cost.

Several other providers, including Acess Communications, Eastlink, Novus, Sunwire, TekSavvy, and Videotron also provide access to SN Now. Check the full list of eligible providers here.

The Sportsnet Now app is available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android.

Similarly, Videotron, Cogeco, Telus, Cooptel, RTC and CCAP subscribers can access the live games on TVA Sports. You can use your cable credentials to log into the TVA Sports website and mobile apps to live stream the two teams battle it out.

TVA Sports’ app can be downloaded on Android here and iOS here.

CBC is a part of CRTC’s mandatory distribution list, which means, if you have cable, you can access the games directly on the CBC channel at 8pm ET on all the game days.

Check out further details here.

Image credit: Sportsnet