TSN, CTV, other Bell Media channels to remain home of NFL in Canada

Bell Media channels will remain the home of football broadcasts in Canada, thanks to a fresh media rights agreement between Bell and the National Football League (NFL).

That means Canadian football fans can continue tuning into games on TSN, CTV, CTV2, RDS, live streaming through the networks’ official apps, and through TSN Direct and RDS Direct subscriptions. A Bell Media release says fans will be able to watch pre-season games through to the Super Bowl, with the extended, multi-year agreement including:

Thursday Night Football regular-season games

Sunday 1pm ET regular-season games

Sunday 4pm ET regular-season games

Sunday Night Football regular-season games

Monday Night Football regular-season games, including the new slate of games produced by ABC

NFL RedZone, available every Sunday starting at 1pm ET

All ‘International Series’ games, including the recently announced game live from Germany

All Playoff games

The Super Bowl

Bell Media is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. It’s worth noting that TSN has televised NFL games since 1987, and CTV’s NFL partnership began in 2007.

Of course, for fans of the Super Bowl’s big-budget advertisements, this will continue the Canadian tradition of missing out. As a refresher, Bell argued it would lose millions in ad revenue if U.S. Super Bowl ads were aired in Canada and a December 2019 ruling banned American ads from airing in Canada.

Bell Media directs fans to check out TSN’s NFL page for breaking NFL news, features, analysis, game previews, recaps and more.

Source: Bell Media