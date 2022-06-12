fbpx

Blizzard shows off Diablo IV gameplay at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Coming in 2023

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jun 12, 20222:07 PM EDT
Blizzard unveiled gameplay footage from its hotly anticipated Diablo IV at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

The footage came after a teaser trailer that confirmed a new playable class: the Necromancer.

Rod Fergusson, the Canadian producer of the Diablo series, then took to the stage to introduce the gameplay demo. From there, we see Xbox Series X footage narrated by various Blizzard developers.

Diablo IV is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC in 2023. Cross-play between all platforms will also be supported.

