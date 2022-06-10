Telus to connect B.C. communities of Kamloops and Osoyoos and Oliver to its PureFibre network

Telus is continuing to expand its PureFibre and 5G networks to communities in British Columbia.

The company recently announced funding for Kamloops and the town of Osoyoos and Oliver. The first investment is worth $7 million and the second $1 million.

Funding for both locations comes from the $17.5 billion Telus is investing in B.C. through 2026.

“This generational $17.5 billion investment in British Columbia is a true demonstration of Telus’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of Canadians by connecting communities from coast-to-coast with our world-leading wireless 5G and PureFibre networks,” Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, said.

The $17.5 billion investment will connect more than 1.6 million homes and create 5,500 jobs in the province.

Alberta

Telus has announced similar investments in Alberta, with $17 billion in funding for network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum by 2026.

The company is now breaking ground on one of the first projects under this investment; to connect communities in Wood Buffalo to its PureFibre network.

The project is worth $21 million, and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo provides $13.2 million in funding. Telus is making up the rest.

Telus will connect residents and businesses in Anzac, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Conklin Métis, Draper, Fort McKay First Nation, Fort McKay Métis, Fort McMurray First Nation, Gregoire Lake Estates, Janvier Métis, and Willow Lake Métis with the network once work is completed.

“Through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of the citizens of Wood Buffalo and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential,” Entwistle said.

Source: Telus