Meta is discontinuing all ‘consumer versions’ of its Portal smart display

A new The Information report suggests that Meta will no longer produce “consumer versions” of its Portal devices. The Menlo Park, California-based company is reportedly rebranding the smart display line to a business product line and will discontinue current consumer versions.

The report also suggests that Meta will continue to sell its Portal devices until stocks last, and will also provide “long-term” support for existing customers.

Portal devices peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic when employers sprawled to find solutions to make communicating with remote employees easier. The Portal offers seamless video calling between up to 50 people, and also features support for Amazon Alexa. It is likely that Meta realized the gap it’s Portal devices were filling during the pandemic, prompting the company to completely change the entertainment-based smart display line into a completely business-centric one.

The move could also be a part of a broader move to cut costs. The company recently halted the production of its rumoured dual-camera smartwatch codenamed ‘Milan,’ quoting the same reason. While Milan’s development has been halted, Meta says that it will utilize features designed for it in future devices.

Source: The Information