EA hunting for Playtesters in Vancouver for unreleased games

Electronic Arts (EA) Playtesting is giving fans in Vancouver the chance to try unreleased games.

EA Playtesting announced on June 9th that it’s looking for playtesters in Vancouver. EA will give these playtesters a chance to play unreleased games, provide feedback and earn rewards.

Heya! We're on the lookout for Playtesters in Vancouver, BC (Canada) for a 3-day on-site Playtest! Play an unreleased game on June 21-23 (3 hours daily), give your feedback, and get awesome rewards! #ElectronicArtsPlaytesting 🇨🇦🎮 SIGN UP: https://t.co/beMZno7sVQ pic.twitter.com/r8R1fmE8po — Electronic Arts Playtesting (@EAPlaytesting) June 9, 2022

The contestant selected will test games for three hours daily as part of a three-day process between June 21st and 23rd.

Some anticipated games could be NHL 23, Madden NFL 23, Star Wars Survivor, but most importantly, EA Sport’s last game with FIFA licensing, FIFA 23.

For more information on how to sign up for EA Playtesting, check out its website.

Image Credit: EA Playtesting

Source: @EAPlaytesting