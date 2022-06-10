Canadian developer BioWare confirms Dragon Age Netflix series is coming

Canadian developer BioWare has confirmed that a Netflix series based on its video game series Dragon Age is on the way.

The Netflix anime series, Dragon Age: Absolution, was announced at Netflix Geeked Week 2022 alongside a teaser trailer. The series, show-run by Mairghread Scott, will feature new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore.

New characters include elves, mages, knights, Quarni, Red Templars, demons, and more. Dragon Age: Absolution will release sometime in December 2022. It’s unclear when the series will release. Bioware recently confirmed that Dragon Age 4 won’t be released this year.

Image Credit: BioWare, Netflix

Sources: BioWare, Neflix