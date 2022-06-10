Best Buy’s Friends & Family Sale discounts the Galaxy S22 series

Best Buy Canada is currently running a “Friends and Family” sale that offers all Galaxy S22 series devices on sale, alongside wireless chargers from Belkin and Mophie.

The Friends and Family sale starts Friday, June 10th and ends on Thursday, June 16th.

Check out the available deals below:

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 128GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $909.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 256GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $$979.99 (regularly $1,169.99)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (Plus) 5G 128GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $1,209.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (Plus) 5G 256GB – Pink Gold – Unlocked: $1,279.99 (regularly $1,469.99)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $1,439.99 (regularly $1,649.99)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 256GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $1,579.99 (regularly $1,789.99)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 512GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $1,719.99 (regularly $1,929.99)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked – Open Box: $1,409.99 (regularly $1,609.99)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 256GB – Green – Unlocked – Open Box: $1,549.99 (regularly $1,749.99)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 512GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked – Open Box: $1,679.99 (regularly $1,889.99)

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 64GB – Black – Unlocked – Open Box: $269.99 (regularly $289.99)

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 64GB – Black – Unlocked: $299.99 (regularly $329.99)

Wireless Chargers

Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Qi Dual Wireless Charging Pad – Black: $49.99 (regularly $59.99)

Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad – Black: $29.99 (regularly $34.99)

Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand – Black: $34.99 (regularly $39.99)

Mophie All in One Wireless Charger: $99.99 (regularly $159.99)

Mophie 15W Wireless Charging Pad – Black: $44.99 (regularly $59.99)

Mophie 15W Wireless Charging Stand – Black: $59.99 (regularly $69.99)

Mophie snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe: $44.99 (regularly $59.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.