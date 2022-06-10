Bell expands pure fibre internet service to London, Ontario

Bell is expanding its pure fibre internet service to London, Ontario.

The move will bring all-fibre broadband access to roughly 160,000 locations by 2026.

Residents will be able to access download speeds of up to 1.5Gbps and Bell’s other services, including Fibe TV.

“Access to fast and reliable internet connections is as important as ever, and this expansion is part of our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout Ontario and across our footprint,” Bruce Furlong, Bell’s senior vice-president of network, said.

The company has made similar announcements for the Ontario municipalities of Pickering and Amherstburg and several communities in New Brunswick.