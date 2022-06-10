Here are film, TV show and game announcements from Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022

Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ has going on since Monday and features trailers for new live-action, animation, game-related shows, films and game trailers.

We saw trailers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Gray Man, The Sandman and more.

Below is everything that’s been revealed during Geeked Week:

Game-related shows/ Game trailers

Castlevania: Nocturne

Dragon Age: Absolution – December

Spiritfarer – 2022

Tekken: Bloodline – Coming 2022

Raji – 2022

The Queen’s Gambit Chess

The Cuphead Show! New Episodes

Lucky Luna

Sonic Prime

Desta: The Memories Between

DOTA DragonsBlood: Season 3 – August 11th

Poinpy

Too Hot to Handle – 2023

Shadow & Bone

Animation showcase

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Exclusive Clip — Maelstrom Gang – September 2022

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – September 2022

Uncle from Another World

Inside Job: Part 2 – Coming Soon

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh

Farzar – July 15

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Avaros

Moonrise

Exception

Masters of the Universe Revolution

Entergalactic – This Fall

Skull Island

Arcane: Bridging The Rift

FIlms Showcase

The Sea Beast — in theatres in June, on Netflix July 8th

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Spiderhead — June 17th

Wendell And WIld – October 2022

Blasted — June 28th

The Gray Man — in theatres on July 15th, on Netflix July 22nd

Day Shift — August 12th

Troll — Coming soon

The School for Good & Evil — this Fall

Interceptor

Killer Book Club – Soon

Series Showcase

Wednesday Addams – Coming Soon

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – 2022

The Midnight Club – October 7th, 2022

The Imperfects – Coming Soon

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Wrap Up – Coming Soon

Locke and Key Season 3 – August 10th, 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 – Coming Soon

Warrior Nun Season 2 – This Winter

Manifest Season 4 – Coming Soon

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 (Bloopers)

All of us are dead: Season 2

One Piece: Set Sneak Peek

Resident Evil – July 14th, 2022

1899 – Coming Soon

The Sandman – August 5th

First Kill – June 10th

