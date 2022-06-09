TikTok’s new tool will help stop mindless scrolling

TikTok is launching a new feature limiting the time users spend on the app in one sitting.

The tool enables notifications reminding users to take breaks from their screens after a certain amount of uninterrupted consumption has passed. Users can set this time limit.

A screen time dashboard will also be made available, showing users hows much time they spend on the app. Metrics include how often they open the app and if it’s used during the day or night.

The update will be available “in the coming weeks.”

Source: TikTok