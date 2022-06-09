Here are all the trailers from Summer Game Fest 2022

Canadian Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2022 kick-off event showed off a variety of trailers for upcoming games launching in the near future.

Summer Game Fest showcased gameplay, exclusive game reveals, release dates and more, including Callisto Protocol, Aliens Dark Descent, Witchfire, Cuphead the Delicious Last Course and The Last of Us remake.

Here are the trailers showed off at Summer Game Fest:

Street Fighter 6 Guile Gameplay – 2023 (PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Aliens Dark Descent – 2023 (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Series S/X, PC)

Callisto Protocol – December 2nd, 2022 (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Series S/X, PC)

Callisto Protocol Gameplay – December 2nd, 2022 (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Series S/X, PC)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 – October 28th, 2022 (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

Flashback – Winter 2022 (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Witchfire – Early Access soon (PC)

Fort Solis (PC)

Routine (PC, Xbox One S/X, Series S/X)

Outriders Worldslayers – June 30th (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Stadia)

Stormgate – 2023 Beta (PC)

American Arcadia – Coming Soon (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

Goat Simulator 3 – Coming Fall 2022 (PC)

Highwater World – Coming 2022 (PC)

Cuphead Delicious Last Course – June 30th (PS4, Xbox One S/X, Nintendo Switch PC)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – October 7th (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

HoYoverse Honaki Star Rail – Coming Soon

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero

Neon White World – June 16 (Nintendo Switch, PC)

Midnight Fight Express – August 23 (PS4. Xbox One S/X (Game Pass), PC, Nintendo Switch)

Warframe The Duviri Paradox – PC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge World with Casey (Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One S/X, Game Pass)

One Piece Odyssey – Coming 2022 (PS4/PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

The Quarry – June 10th (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

Metal: Hellsinger – September 15th (PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC) (beta available now)

Saints Row (reboot) August 23 (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X, PC) (Boss Factory free to download now)

Nightingale (PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide World – September 13th (Xbox Series X/S, PC Game Pass)

Layers of Fears – Early 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

Gotham Knights – October 25th (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

The Last of Us Remake – September 2nd (PS5, PC)

Soul Hackers 2 – August 26th (PS4/PS5, Xbox One S/X, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

Image credit: Summer Game Fest