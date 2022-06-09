Samsung rumoured to launch Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 and Watch 5 on August 10

It looks like Samsung’s foldable Galaxy devices are launching in August again. According to the not-always-but-mostly-reliable Jon Prosser, the Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 and Watch 5 series will launch on August 10th.

The leaker says that the Unpacked event will happen on August 10th, and that the South Korean company plans to unveil to the Galaxy S22 in lavender, the Fold 4, the Flip 4, the Watch 5 Pro (46mm), Watch 5 (40mm) and the Watch 5 (44mm).

(2/2) Watch 5 (40mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Pink Gold Watch 5 (44mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Sapphire (blueish color) Watch 5 Pro (46mm)

Phantom Black, Silver Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

Prosser also says that the smartphones and smartwatches will release on August 26th.

The Watch 5 series will reportedly ditch the Classic variant, which means we might be losing out on the physical rotating bezel that we’re accustomed to.

Additionally, the Fold 4’s and Flip 4’s specs have leaked online, suggesting that the Fold 4 will offer more premium hardware than Samsung’s other foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 12/16GB RAM

– 256/512GB storage

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)

– Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)

– Outer Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI

– 4,400mAh battery, 25W — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 30, 2022

The Flip 4, on the other hand, will sport the top-of-the-line Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G – Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

– Inner Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI 4

– 3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wireless — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 1, 2022

We’re expecting to learn more about these upcoming devices in the near future.

Source: @jon_prosser, @heyitsyogesh