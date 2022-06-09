Best Video Game Soundtrack category to be added to 2023 Grammy Awards

The 2023 Grammy Awards will feature a new ‘Best Video Game Soundtrack’ category at the musical award ceremony.

The Recording Academy says that the ‘Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media’ award “recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.”

Introducing this year's updates to the GRAMMY Awards process! 🎶 These updates will apply to the entire submission, nominations, and voting process for the 65th #GRAMMYs and include new Categories, a new Special Merit Award, Category amendments, and more.https://t.co/hYKasZLRJT — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 9, 2022

Also new to the Grammy Awards for 2023 are ‘Songwriter of The Year (Non-Classical),’ ‘Best Alternative Music Performance,’ ‘Best Americana Performance,’ and ‘Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.’

‘Best Song for Social Change’ was also included as a special merit award addition.

Image credit: Grammy Awards



Source: Grammy Awards