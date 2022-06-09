Select Apple Watch models on sale from Amazon

Following up on Amazon’s deal on AirPods, the online retailer has also dropped the pricing of select Apple Watch models. This is possibly a good time to secure this smartwatch ahead of Father’s Day.
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) for $489.99 (save $80)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm), Starlight Aluminium Case for $519.99 (save $50)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Space Grey Aluminium Case for $339.99 (save $30)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44MM) (Renewed) for $299.99 (save $40)
- Various accessories on sale, watch bands, chargers
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada