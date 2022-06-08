Twitter will provide Elon Musk with requested information to appease complaints

Twitter is giving into Elon Musk’s demands.

The Washington Post reports the company is working towards granting him the “firehose” API containing tweets as users post them.

Musk has been requesting the information since May, saying Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal wasn’t providing proof that fake and spam accounts represent less than five percent of all accounts. Musk believes this figure sits at 20 percent.

In a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday, Musk’s lawyers said Twitter is obligated to provide the information as part of his move to acquire Twitter. Refusing to do so might lead to Musk walking away from the deal.

“Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge. “We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.”

Source: Washington Post Via: The Verge