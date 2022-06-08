Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 rumoured to sport 1TB of storage

It looks like Samsung’s Fold 4 is getting a storage bump this year.

Though the foldable smartphone’s release is still a few months out, SamMobile has learned that there will be one variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that will sport 1TB of internal storage. This is a substantial storage jump as the Fold 3 topped out at 512GB of storage.

Now that Samsung has ditched the Note series, it seems that more devices will offer the 1TB internal storage variant. For example, Samsung’s S22 Ultra also featured 1TB variant.

SamMobile believes that Samsung will also offer the Fold 4 in 256GB and 512GB variants, similar to the Fold 3.

1TB of storage will undoubtedly cost a lot, but this will be one of the only choices for those who want more storage as the Fold 4 will likely lack a microSD card slot. That said, you can always upload your photos, videos and more to the cloud.

Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy Fold 4 at an Unpacked event sometime this August or September.

Source: SamMobile