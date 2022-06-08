Nintendo releases free Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo on Switch

Nintendo has launched a free downloadable demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes on the Switch’s eShop.

The demo was revealed alongside a new trailer for the hack-and-slash action game.

For those unfamiliar, Three Hopes is both a new game set in the world of the 2019 strategy game Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and a successor to 2017’s Fire Emblem Warriors. What this means is that it blends the story, characters, and progression and social interaction mechanics of Three Houses with the fast-paced action of Fire Emblem Warriors, which is itself an offshoot of the Dynasty Warriors series.

Interestingly, Three Hopes is neither a sequel nor prequel to Three Houses, but rather, a separate story featuring those characters. This includes the original Three Houses protagonist Byleth; house leaders Edelgard, Dmitri and Claude; and, as confirmed in the latest trailer, the Ashen Wolves characters who were introduced in Three Houses‘ Cindered Shadows DLC. However, Byleth is actually the villain of Three Hopes, with players instead controlling a new character, Shez, on top of the other teachers and students.

Like Three Houses, Three Hopes features three campaigns for each school house — Scarlet Blaze (Black Eagles), Azure Gleam (Blue Lions), and Golden Wildfire (Golden Deer). Notably, the new eShop demo lets you play the intro for each of these paths (up to Chapter 4), and your progress will carry over to the final game. As well, those who download the demo before August 1st will receive 100 Nintendo Platinum Points.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on June 24th, 2022.

Image credit: Nintendo