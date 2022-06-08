FuboTV streaming app now available on LG smart TVs

If you own an LG Smart TV, FuboTV is now available on all LG webOS models from 2018 to the present.

FuboTV offers a variety of movies, TV shows, sports events and more. The streaming video platform features several subscription tiers, as listed below:

$20/monthly

$40/quarterly

$150/annual

Several popular channels and an on-demand library are part of FuboTV’s premium sports and entertainment offerings, including the CBC, Paramount Network as well as OneSoccer and beIN Sports, which feature coverage of the Canadian Premier League, Canada National Men’s Soccer, Ligue 1 and exclusive action of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the PFL Challenger Series.

Further, as of August 2022, FuboTV will be the exclusive provider of the Premier League in Canada.

FuboTV is also available on iOS, Android, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Chromecast. For more information about Fubo, check out the platform’s website.

Image Credit: FuboTV