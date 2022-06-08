CRTC opens second round of consultations to improve telecom services in Far North

Canada’s telecom watchdog has launched the next phase of consultations to improve telecom services in the Far North.

The first phase of the consultation resulted in Far North residents saying everyone should have access to reliable telecom services.

The Far North includes the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon, communities in northern British Columbia, and Fort Fitzgerald, Alberta, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says.

The CRTC says the second phase of consultations focuses on conversations to make home phone and internet services more affordable, reliable, and competitive and help better support reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Peoples.

A summary outlining essential information is available in Inuktitut, Inuinnaqtun, Cree and Chipewyan.

“We need to collaborate with people living and working in the Far North to ensure they have a similar level of service as the South. We want to hear from all Canadians, and especially from Indigenous Peoples in the Far North,” Ian Scott, the chairperson of the CRTC, said.

The commenting period closes on October 6th. Canadians can provide their thoughts in various ways, including an online form or sending a fax. More information is available on the CRTC’s website.

Source: CRTC