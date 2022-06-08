Crayta arriving on Meta’s Facebook Gaming

Crayta will come Meta’s cloud streaming service Facebook Gaming following the company’s acquisition Unit 2 games.

The creation platform, which allows you to make, share and play games with friends, will be part of Facebook Gaming. A teaser trailer that features Meta’s Hacker Square being built within the title was recently revealed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Much like Roblox and Fortnite, Crayta offers a build and play experience. The game is built on Unreal Engine 4 and will feature thousands of player-made titles in a shared library.

We’re launching Crayta on Facebook Gaming — a platform that lets you build and play games with your friends in real-time. Mark Zuckerberg jumped into Crayta with creators to discuss the future of gaming while building Meta's Hacker Square at our HQ.https://t.co/HHkUpASNRS pic.twitter.com/ARaYRyi7kI — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) June 8, 2022

The title also features a seasonal battles pass, giving users a customizable avatar selection. The unique thing about Crayta is that games shared and played with the simple click of link. Crayta was free on Google Stadia until January 2021.

It’s unclear when Crayta will release on Facebook Gaming.

Image Credit: Meta

Sources: Meta Via: The Verge