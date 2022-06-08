Amazon sale brings deals on Echo Show, Echo Dot and Fire TV Sticks

Amazon has once again slashed the pricing of several of its most popular Alexa-enabled tech. If you’re in the market for an Echo Dot, Echo Show, or Fire TV Stick, then today is your day.
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $29.99 (save 45%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock for $54.99 (save 31%)
- Echo Show 8 for $74.99 (save 42%)
- Echo (4th Gen) with premium sound for $94.99 (save 27%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $124.99 (save 26%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $69.99 (save 30%)
- Echo Auto for $44.99 (save 36%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $39.99 (save 43%)
Source: Amazon Canada
