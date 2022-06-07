Federal government opens consultation for 2024 spectrum auction

The Government of Canada has launched consultations to make more spectrum for wireless services and 5G technologies available.

The mmWave Licensing Framework Consultation focuses on spectrum in the 26, 28, and 38 GHz bands. The bands will support localized mobile 5G services, such as in crowded sports venues, and new solutions for various industries. The government will auction the spectrum in 2024.

“Our government recognizes that high-quality telecommunication services are crucial in the everyday lives of Canadians,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said.

“That’s why we are continuing to make more spectrum available, with the right rules in place to improve competition, innovation and affordability in the industry.”

Commenters have until September 6th to provide their thoughts.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada