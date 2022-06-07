fbpx
Here’s what’s new on Disney+ Canada in June 2022

Markham, Ontario's own Iman Vellani stars as the titular character in Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jun 7, 202211:49 AM EDT
Ms. Marvel, played by Canada's Iman Vellani, sits on a lamppost and stares across a lake towards a distant city

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in June.

Notably, this month’s highlight is Ms. Marvel, the latest Marvel Disney+ series starring Markham, Ontario’s own Iman Vellani as Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

See below for the full list. Note that movies and shows that fall under the ‘Star’ banner — which comes from the likes of Hulu, Fox and FX — will be marked separately, given that they’re often more adult-oriented. Details on how to enable Disney+’s parental controls can be found here.

June 1st

  • Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version, Season 4 premiere)
  • Dollhouse (Seasons 1-2) [Star]
  • A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]
  • Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Season 2)

June 2nd

  • The Orville: New Horizons (Season 3 premiere) [Star]

June 3rd

  • Couric (Special)
  • Fire Island [Star Original]
  • Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie
  • Hollywood Stargirl [Disney+ Original]
  • Mack Wrestles (Short)
  • The Thing About Harry [Star]

June 8th

  • Atlanta (Season 3) [Star]
  • Baymax Dreams (Seasons 1-2)
  • Breaking Bobby Bones (Season 1)
  • Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]
  • Pickle & Peanut (Seasons 1-2)
  • Pride (Season 1)
  • Under the Banner of Heaven [Star Original] (first two episodes, one new episode every following Wednesday)

June 10th

  • Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear [Disney+ Original]
  • Black-ish: A Celebration (Special) [Star]
  • Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog
  • The Prince and the Pauper

June 15th

  • Family Reboot (Season 1)
  • Love, Victor (Season 3) [Star Original]
  • Something Bit Me! (Season 1)
  • Soprano: Sing or Die [Star]
  • T.O.T.S. (Season 3, 12 episodes)

June 17th

  • Bad Boys [Star]
  • Big Shot [Star]
  • Ford v Ferrari [Star]
  • D. Wade: Life Unexpected [Star]
  • Free Spirits [Disney+ Star]
  • Jordan Rides the Bus [Star]
  • Joy Ride [Disney+ Star]
  • King’s Ransom [Disney+ Star]
  • This Magic Moment [Disney+ Star]
  • No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson [Star]

June 22nd

  • Amphibia (Season 3)
  • Breakthrough (Seasons 1-2)
  • G.O.A.T. (Season 1)
  • 9-1-1 (Season 5) [Star]
  • The Practice (Seasons 1-8) [Star]
  • The Science of Stupid (Seasons 1-6)
  • Station 19 (Season 5) [Star]
  • Superstar (Season 1) [Star]

June 24th

  • Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire [Star]
  • The Binge [Disney+ Star]
  • Ghost Whisperer (Seasons 1-5) [Star]
  • Plan B [Disney+ Star]
  • Rise [Disney+ Original]
  • Trevor: The Musical

June 29th

  • Baymax! [Disney+ Original]
  • Disasters Engineered (Season 2)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Season 2) [Star Original]
  • Owl House (Season 2, five episodes)
  • Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon (Season 1)

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

