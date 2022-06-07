Here’s what’s new on Disney+ Canada in June 2022

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in June.
Notably, this month’s highlight is Ms. Marvel, the latest Marvel Disney+ series starring Markham, Ontario’s own Iman Vellani as Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.
See below for the full list. Note that movies and shows that fall under the ‘Star’ banner — which comes from the likes of Hulu, Fox and FX — will be marked separately, given that they’re often more adult-oriented. Details on how to enable Disney+’s parental controls can be found here.
June 1st
- Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version, Season 4 premiere)
- Dollhouse (Seasons 1-2) [Star]
- A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]
- Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Season 2)
June 2nd
- The Orville: New Horizons (Season 3 premiere) [Star]
June 3rd
- Couric (Special)
- Fire Island [Star Original]
- Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie
- Hollywood Stargirl [Disney+ Original]
- Mack Wrestles (Short)
- The Thing About Harry [Star]
June 8th
- Atlanta (Season 3) [Star]
- Baymax Dreams (Seasons 1-2)
- Breaking Bobby Bones (Season 1)
- Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]
- Pickle & Peanut (Seasons 1-2)
- Pride (Season 1)
- Under the Banner of Heaven [Star Original] (first two episodes, one new episode every following Wednesday)
June 10th
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear [Disney+ Original]
- Black-ish: A Celebration (Special) [Star]
- Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog
- The Prince and the Pauper
June 15th
- Family Reboot (Season 1)
- Love, Victor (Season 3) [Star Original]
- Something Bit Me! (Season 1)
- Soprano: Sing or Die [Star]
- T.O.T.S. (Season 3, 12 episodes)
June 17th
- Bad Boys [Star]
- Big Shot [Star]
- Ford v Ferrari [Star]
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected [Star]
- Free Spirits [Disney+ Star]
- Jordan Rides the Bus [Star]
- Joy Ride [Disney+ Star]
- King’s Ransom [Disney+ Star]
- This Magic Moment [Disney+ Star]
- No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson [Star]
June 22nd
- Amphibia (Season 3)
- Breakthrough (Seasons 1-2)
- G.O.A.T. (Season 1)
- 9-1-1 (Season 5) [Star]
- The Practice (Seasons 1-8) [Star]
- The Science of Stupid (Seasons 1-6)
- Station 19 (Season 5) [Star]
- Superstar (Season 1) [Star]
June 24th
- Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire [Star]
- The Binge [Disney+ Star]
- Ghost Whisperer (Seasons 1-5) [Star]
- Plan B [Disney+ Star]
- Rise [Disney+ Original]
- Trevor: The Musical
June 29th
- Baymax! [Disney+ Original]
- Disasters Engineered (Season 2)
- Only Murders in the Building (Season 2) [Star Original]
- Owl House (Season 2, five episodes)
- Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon (Season 1)
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
A full round-up of what came to Disney+ Canada in May can be found here.
Image credit: Marvel Studios