Here’s what’s new on Disney+ Canada in June 2022

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in June.

Notably, this month’s highlight is Ms. Marvel, the latest Marvel Disney+ series starring Markham, Ontario’s own Iman Vellani as Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

See below for the full list. Note that movies and shows that fall under the ‘Star’ banner — which comes from the likes of Hulu, Fox and FX — will be marked separately, given that they’re often more adult-oriented. Details on how to enable Disney+’s parental controls can be found here.

June 1st

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version, Season 4 premiere)

Dollhouse (Seasons 1-2) [Star]

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Season 2)

June 2nd

The Orville: New Horizons (Season 3 premiere) [Star]

June 3rd

Couric (Special)

Fire Island [Star Original]

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie

Hollywood Stargirl [Disney+ Original]

Mack Wrestles (Short)

The Thing About Harry [Star]

June 8th

Atlanta (Season 3) [Star]

Baymax Dreams (Seasons 1-2)

Breaking Bobby Bones (Season 1)

Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]

Pickle & Peanut (Seasons 1-2)

Pride (Season 1)

Under the Banner of Heaven [Star Original] (first two episodes, one new episode every following Wednesday)

June 10th

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear [Disney+ Original]

Black-ish: A Celebration (Special) [Star]

Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog

The Prince and the Pauper

June 15th

Family Reboot (Season 1)

Love, Victor (Season 3) [Star Original]

Something Bit Me! (Season 1)

Soprano: Sing or Die [Star]

T.O.T.S. (Season 3, 12 episodes)

June 17th

Bad Boys [Star]

Big Shot [Star]

Ford v Ferrari [Star]

D. Wade: Life Unexpected [Star]

Free Spirits [Disney+ Star]

Jordan Rides the Bus [Star]

Joy Ride [Disney+ Star]

King’s Ransom [Disney+ Star]

This Magic Moment [Disney+ Star]

No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson [Star]

June 22nd

Amphibia (Season 3)

Breakthrough (Seasons 1-2)

G.O.A.T. (Season 1)

9-1-1 (Season 5) [Star]

The Practice (Seasons 1-8) [Star]

The Science of Stupid (Seasons 1-6)

Station 19 (Season 5) [Star]

Superstar (Season 1) [Star]

June 24th

Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire [Star]

The Binge [Disney+ Star]

Ghost Whisperer (Seasons 1-5) [Star]

Plan B [Disney+ Star]

Rise [Disney+ Original]

Trevor: The Musical

June 29th

Baymax! [Disney+ Original]

Disasters Engineered (Season 2)

Only Murders in the Building (Season 2) [Star Original]

Owl House (Season 2, five episodes)

Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon (Season 1)

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

