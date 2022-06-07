Apple’s macOS Ventura says farewell to the MacBook Pro (2015)

Whenever a new version of macOS drops, some Macs are left in the dust — and macOS Ventura is no different.

For example, Apple’s MacBook Pro (2015) and the “trash can” Mac Pro aren’t compatible with the desktop operating system update, but any Mac device 2017 and later will run macOS Ventura.

Below is a complete list of Macs that work with macOS Ventura:

iMac (2017 and later)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac Mini (2018 and later)

Mac Studio (2022)

MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

MacBook (2017 and later)

The 2015 MacBook Pro is a popular model because it was one of Apple’s last laptops with a scissor switch keyboard before the tech giant moved to the ‘Butterfly keyboard (which it has since ditched).

macOS Ventura’s developer beta is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com now, while a wide rollout will take place later this fall.

For all of the Apple news from WWDC 2022, follow this link.

Sources: Apple Via: The Verge