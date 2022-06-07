Apple Watch Series 3 will not receive watchOS 9

Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 3 five years ago, but with the reveal of watchOS 9, the smartwatch is being put to rest.

watchOS 9 will not support the Series 3, which means the Apple Watch SE will take over as Apple’s budget wearable

The Apple Watch Series 3 currently costs $249 and the Apple Watch SE starts at $369.

Oddly, the Watch Series 3 is still available to purchase at the Apple Store. However, this might change when the operating system update launches this fall.

watchOS 9’s developer beta is now available and the public beta launches in July.

watchOS 9 brings expanded sleep tracking, more women’s health functionality, expanded atrial fibrillation, a medication reminder app, new workout types, tracking metrics and more.