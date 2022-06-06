Toronto and Vancouver to get new Google Maps update

Apple is adding Toronto and Vancouver to its new Google Maps update.

The new ‘city experience’ includes details on land, roads, transit, and driving navigation.

Users will also be able to access multi-stop routing to plan 15 stops in advance, including allowing drivers to ask Siri to add stops. Users will also be able to save previous routes to easily access in the future and plan trips on their Macs and send those routes to iPhones.

On transit, riders will be able to see fares and add transit cards to their wallet. Users with fairs running low will receive an alert to reload without leaving the Map app.

More to come…