Nothing to reveal something new about the Phone (1) this week

We might learn about the phone's specs or actually get to see what it looks like

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jun 6, 202212:26 PM EDT
We might finally learn more about the Nothing Phone (1) this week.

Carl Pei’s new company, Nothing, recently tweeted two words, ‘This week.’ 

This isn’t a lot to go off of, but previous details had led us to believe that the Nothing Phone (1) would release on July 21st. However, this was just a leak, and the only official information we have from Pei is that the phone is slated for a “summer release date.”

So far, all we know for sure about the Nothing Phone (1) is it will sport wireless charging, a transparent back, no chin, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a recycled aluminum frame.

Image credit: Nothing

Source: @nothing

