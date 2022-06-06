Here are the trailers from Netflix Geeked Week’s Series Showcase

Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ kicked off today with its Series Showcase. The event featured trailers for new TV shows and continuing series like The Sandman, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Manifest and more.
Tomorrow Netflix will hold its Film Showcase starting at 12pm ET/9am PT. You can check out the full Netflix Geeked Week Schedule, here.
Below are the trailers released as part of the Series Showcase below:
Wednesday Addams – Coming Soon
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – 2022
The Midnight Club – October 7th, 2022
The Imperfects – Coming Soon
Sweet Tooth Season 2 Wrap Up – Coming Soon
Locke and Key Season 3 – August 10th, 2022
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 – Coming Soon
Warrior Nun Season 2 – This Winter
Manifest Season 4 – Coming Soon
Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 (Bloopers)
All of us are dead: Season 2
One Piece: Set Sneak Peek
Resident Evil – July 14th, 2022
1899 – Coming Soon
The Sandman – August 5th
First Kill – June 10th
