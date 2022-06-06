China’s lockdown measures could mean rumoured MacBook Air won’t be available right away

Rumours around Apple’s WWDC event indicate a new MacBook Air might be introduced, but if that does happen, you won’t be able to buy one right away.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports COVID-19 shutdowns in China could lead to “potential delays.”

“If the new Air is indeed announced at the conference, I’d expect shortages or a non-immediate release date,” Gurman writes in his newsletter, Power On.

China’s zero-tolerance COVID policy put cities across the country in strict lockdowns. Shenzhen, a technology hub that caters to many companies, including Apple, is part of the list. One of the company’s suppliers, Foxconn, has production facilities in the city.

China gave the company the go-ahead to continue functioning in a “closed-loop,” with employees living and working in one area shortly after it suspended operations in March.

The new MacBook Air might feature a 13-inch display, USB-C ports, and MagSafe charging. Gurman says the device will be available in four colours: gray, silver, gold, and dark blue.

The WWDC keynote starts at 1pm ET/ 10am PT. It’ll be live-streamed on developer.apple.com/wwdc22, Apple’s Developer app and the company’s YouTube channel.

Source: Bloomberg Via The Verge