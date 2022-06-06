Apple’s web store taken down hours before WWDC

Apple’s 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference is set to kick off in a few hours, and in typical fashion, the company’s online store has been taken down.

While the store is usually pulled before hardware announcements, today marks the first time since 2017 that the online store has been taken down prior to WWDC, an event that is primarily software-focused, prompting us to believe that new hardware will surface at the event.

From what we know so far, we might see a new M2-powered MacBook Air at the tech giant’s event today, alongside a camera-equipped HomePod. We’ve also known for a while that Apple has an AR/VR headset up its sleeve that is rumoured to feature dual 4K displays, be powered by an in-house M1 chip and cost about $3,000 (roughly $$3,700 CAD). Though it’s unlikely that Apple releases the headset today, it might be possible that the Cupertino, California-based company shows off the headset today with a release planned for sometime later this year or early next year.

Whatever might be the case, you can keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from the event.

Image credit: Apple