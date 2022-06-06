The 5 most important announcements from WWDC 2022

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference featured a packed list of announcements that focused on anticipated features and updates.

To help you recap, MobileSyrup has broken down some of the most important announcements in no particular order.

Let’s get into it:

M2 chip

Apple’s next-generation M2 chip technology has a big focus on power efficiency.

It has 20 billion transistors, features an 8-core CPU, and is built on 5nm architecture. Apple says the chip is 18 percent more powerful than its predecessor and features a graphics performance that’s 35 percent better.

More details are available here.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is one of the first devices to feature the M2 chip.

The much-anticipated device has a 3.5mm headphone jack, two thunderbolt ports, and a MagSafe charger. The Liquid Retina display is also 25 percent brighter than its predecessor and measures 13.6-inches. It will be available in four colours: ‘Silver,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Midnight.’ The new MacBook Air starts at $1,499 in Canada.



Read more about the MacBook Air’s refresh here.

iOS 16

Apple’s latest mobile operating system will be available on the iPhone 8 and newer devices in the fall, and they’re a couple of things I’m excited about.

The first is the lock screen. The new update will allow users to change the font, style, and colour of the clock. Pre-made lock screens, available through the Lock Screen gallery, also offer settings with widgets that users can edit. Weather conditions will also appear on the lock screen, and users can choose to add a rotating photo gallery.

Speaking of photos, Apple has added a new iCloud Shared Photo Library to iOS 16. The feature allows users to share photo libraries through iCloud with up to six people. All members will be allowed to add, delete, and edit photos and videos.

For messages, users will be able to edit previously sent messages, undo them, and mark threads as unread. iOS will also feature ‘Dictation,’ allowing users to move between voice and touch when crafting a message. The keyboard will remain open while users speak.

More details on iOS 16 are available here.

Stage Manager

Apple didn’t reserve all of its newsworthy updates to iOS alone. macOS Ventura has a remarkable lineup of its own. One of the coolest features is ‘Stage Manager.’



Picture this: you’re deep into an important project, and you have dozens of windows open relating to one aspect of the project or another. “Organization” isn’t a term that applies in this case.

Stage Manager changes this, organizing tabs and giving users quick access to the windows they need. As soon as you activate it, it arranges all windows to the side and puts the app you’re currently using front and center.

Continuity Camera

Ever wanted to update the quality of a Mac’s webcam? Continuity Camera allows you to do so with the help of your iPhone.

The new macOS Ventura feature will enable users to use their phone cameras as webcams through FaceTime and other video calling apps.

Learn more here.