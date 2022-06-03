Telus is working to bring its PureFibre network to Chaudière-Appalaches, Quebec

Telus is making a $10 million network infrastructure investment in Quebec’s Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Its PureFibre network will be available in 10 communities in Beauce-Sartigan, Bellechasse, Lotbinière, Montmagny and Nouvelle-Beauce Regional County Municipalities.

The investment is alongside the $13 million the Governments of Canada and Quebec made over 2021 and 2022 to close the digital divide. Each government recently committed $200,000 to bring high-speed internet services to 55 rural Quebec households.

Telus has already connected 99 percent of households and businesses in its Quebec territory with its PureFibre network, according to Nathalie Dionne, Telus’ interim vice-president of home solutions and customer excellence in Quebec. The company continues on this objective to connect all households by September.

“Today, broadband connectivity is more than a commodity: it is necessary for our work, entertainment, education and access to improved healthcare. Most importantly, it empowers our regions to grow, fast-track their environmental transition and dynamically promote their attractions,” Dionne added.

Telus has made similar investments in other regions of Quebec. Most recently, it invested $8 million to bring PureFibre and 5G networks to the province’s North Shore Region.

Source: Telus