Samsung launches new Galaxy Book 2 in Canada

Samsung is launching its new Galaxy Book 2 in Canada today. The laptop joins the flagship PC lineup alongside the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro.

Samsung confirms that the Galaxy Book 2 features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, providing high-definition whether it be streaming, or browsing the web. Powering the laptop is a 12th Gen Intel Core processor. The Galaxy Book 2 is available with either a Core i5 or a Core i7 supporting it. The laptop also features LPDDR4x memory

Moreso, the Galaxy Book 2 sports a 54Wh battery. While the company hasn’t specified a rough battery life, Samsung confirms that it takes 30 minutes to gain a 40 percent charge. Plus, Samsung is carrying over its universal charger from previous Galaxy devices.

In addition, the unit comes with Windows 11 support and Samsung’s Knox security system protecting the privacy of users. The device can be secured via a fingerprint scan used to unlock the laptop.

When looking at ports, users will find two USB-C ports, two USB 3.2, an HDMI port, micro SD, HP, and Kensington Lock support.

Connectivity within the Galaxy ecosystem seems to be a focus for Samsung as well. The company confirms that users can sync the laptop with a Galaxy smartphone through Link to Windows. Samsung is even updating Quick Share and merging it with Link Sharing. Galaxy Book Smart Switch can also help carry over old data, photos and more from older PCs to the Galaxy Book 2.

Finally, the laptop is another example of Samsung’s commitment to sustainability. Minimizing its environmental footprint, the laptop is made from repurposed materials like fishing nets to produce eco-conscious material used for the touchpad holder and inner bracket.

The Graphite-coloured Galaxy Book 2 is available now on Samsung’s website as well as all major retailer partners across Canada. It starts at $989.99 for the 256GB model supporting an i5. The i7 model is available for $1119.99.

Image credit: Samsung Canada

Source: Samsung Canada