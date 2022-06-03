Galaxy Watch 5 series spotted in Samsung Health beta update

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have both been spotted in the latest Samsung Health app beta update.

9to5Google dug into the latest build of the Samsung Health app (6.22.0.069), revealing that it mentions the two smartwatches with Galaxy Watch 4 placeholder images.

Samsung reportedly did the same thing last year and added Galaxy Watch 4 about a month before its launch. Samsung’s Health beta app doesn’t show anything more about either of the smartwatches; however, it does confirm that the company is ditching its ‘Classic’ lineup this year.

Previous leaks courtesy of GalaxyClub have revealed three Galaxy Watch codenames, including ‘Heart-S,’ ‘Heart-L’ and ‘Heart-Pro,’ which likely means the Galaxy Watch 5 will come in two size variants and that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available in a single version.

Other Galaxy Watch 5 leaks suggest the Watch 5 Pro will use sapphire glass and titanium to improve the durability of the smartwatch. Additionally, the Watch 5 series will feature a bigger battery than its predecessor.

It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but it will likely be alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables, sometime this summer.

Image Credit: 9to5Google

Source: 9to5Google