Check out the new Netflix Originals in June

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This June, Netflix Original added shows and movies like Peaky Blinders Season 6, Floor is Lava Season 2, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Spiderhead, Spriggan, and lastly The Man from Toronto.

This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in June, click here.

Below are all the Netflix Originals coming this month:

June 2nd

June 3rd

June 6th

June 11th

June 13th

June 14th

June 15th

June 16th

June 17th

June 18th

Alchemy of Souls (Japan) — Netflix Series

Spriggan (Japan) — Netflix Anime

June 19th

June 20th

Doom of Love (Turkey) — Netflix Film

June 21st

The Future Of — Netflix Documentary

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — Netflix Comedy

June 22nd

June 27th

Cafe Minamdang (South Korea) — Netflix Series

June 28th

June 29th