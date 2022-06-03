Here’s Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022 schedule and how to watch

Netflix has broken down its Geeked Week event and explained how to get the most out of it.

How to watch

Netflix Geeked Week is a five-day virtual event that celebrates Netflix’s films, games and genre series. The event is running from June 6th to 10th across YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and Facebook.

Full Schedule

Monday, June 6

Series Showcase at 9am PT/12pm ET

The Sandman Panel at 10:10am PT/1:10pm ET

The Umbrella Academy Panel at 10:40am PT/1:40pm ET

Most Presents: Vampire Pride with First Kill at 11:15am PT/2:15pm ET

Tuesday, June 7

Film Showcase at 9am PT/12pm ET

The Gray Man Panel at 9:40am PT/12:40pm ET

The School for Good & Evil Panel at 10:10am PT/1:10pm ET

Wednesday, June 8

Netflix Geeked Week After School Special at 3pm PT/6pm ET

Animation Showcase at 4pm PT/7pm ET

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Inside Look at 4:45pm PT/7:45pm ET

Thursday, June 9

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1: Unlocked at 9am PT/12pm ET

The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure at 10am PT/1pm ET

Friday, June 10

Games Showcase at 10am PT/1pm ET

The Cuphead Show! Table Read at 11am PT/2pm ET

Resident Evil star Ella Balinska LIVE at the /twitchgaming Summer Gathering at 11:30am PT/2:30pm ET

Geeked Week Podcast LIVE: Best of Geeked Week at 12pm PT/3pm ET

The Geeked Week feed will be open for co-streaming via Twitch.

Netflix says each day will feature exclusive teaser and trailer premieres as well as sneak peeks, surprise announcements, never-before-seen-footage, cast interviews, script table reads and much more.

Additionally, Netflix Newsroom, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Tudum.com, Netflix’s official companion site, will share bonus content all day and you can catch up on things you missed.

