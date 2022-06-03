Federal government tags Xplornet and Rogers to bring high-speed internet to New Brunswick

The federal government is funding high-speed internet access for 11,000 homes in New Brunswick through a $55 million investment.

Rogers and Xplornet will be working on the projects. In a press release, Rogers says it will bring communities its pure fibre network with symmetrical speeds of up to 2.5Gbps.

The funding is granted through the Universal Broadband Fund. The government said it will announce more details on the projects “over the coming months.”

“The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said.

The government made similar funding announcements for several provinces, including PEI and Quebec.

A complete list of communities to benefit from this announcement is available on the government’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada