Elon Musk teases Tesla robot might be ready by September 30

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he’s shifting the company’s AI Day event to September 30th in anticipation of a working Optimus prototype.

The news, shared through a tweet, came hours before Reuters reported Musk emailed executives about cutting 10 percent of Tesla’s workforce because of a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2022

Optimus is the humanoid robot revealed during Tesla’s 2021 AI day. Musk says it will complete dull tasks humans don’t like, such as grocery shopping and other everyday tasks.

But the question remains if Musk is speaking the truth or using the tweet to cover up the promises unravelling around him.

