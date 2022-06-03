Best Buy’s ‘June Smart Home Sale Event’ offers deals on Google Nest devices and more

Best Buy is kicking off the month with its ‘June Smart Home Sale Event’ beginning on June 3rd.

Check out the list below for this month’s biggest deals on smart home items:

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – Stainless Steel: $278.99 (save $51)



Philips Hue A19 Smart Light Starter Kit w/ Hub & Dimmer -3 Pack -White/Colour Ambiance -Only at Best Buy: $159.99 (save $90) (Deal Ends June 9)

Monster Smart Illuminessence Neon LED Light Strip – 5m (16.4 ft.): $44.99 (save $35)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker – Charcoal: $49.99 (save $20) (Deal ends June 27)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $239.99 (save $60)



Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $64.99 (save $65)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack – White: $64.99 (save $65)

Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock – Satin Nickel: $64.99 (save $65)

Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock With Nest Connect – Black Suede: $64.99 (save $65)



EufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security System with 2 Bullet 2K Cameras – White: $64.99 (save $65)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera -White -3 Pack: $64.99 (save $65)

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security Kit (2nd Gen) – English: $64.99 (save $65) Deals ends June 19

Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black: $64.99 (save $65) Deal ends June 19

Offers for the ‘June Smart Home Sale Event’ ends on June 16th. Best Buy is also running a gaming accessory sale.

Image Credit: Best Buy